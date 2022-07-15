When Marko Pjaca moved to Juventus in 2016, the club believed they have signed a top talent.

However, the Croatian has been a flop, and it is mostly because of his persistent injuries.

The Bianconeri waited for him to become fitter, but he keeps succumbing to injuries which forced the club to build their team around other players.

Pjaca was sent out on loan to Torino last season, with Juve hopeful he will return to the club in fine form.

He was plagued by injuries again and Il Toro decided not to keep him.

He is now back at the club, but he is nowhere near the plans of Max Allegri and has to leave.

Sampdoria could become his next club after a report on Tuttojuve reveals that they have an interest in his signature.

It claims La Samp is keen to reinforce their attack and they believe Pjaca will do a job.

Juve FC Says

Pjaca has failed to live up to the expectations at Juve, but he remains one of the players we can send out on loan to other clubs.

However, it is unclear if Sampdoria wants to sign him outright or take him on loan for this season.

Hopefully, more suitors will emerge and we can permanently offload him.