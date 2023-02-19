Report – San Jose Earthquakes attacker being monitored by Juventus

A new name has been added to the Juventus shopping list according to Goal.com who are reporting that Juve is keen on signing San Jose Earthquake’s Cade Cowell.

The 19-year-old plays as a forward for the MLS outfit and since joining San Jose back in 2020 he has notched up nine goals and seven assists,

Juve is not the only Serie A side monitoring the teenager with the same Goal report claiming that AC Milan also has an interest in the youngster.

But it does not stop there, newly rich Premier League boys Newcastle United are also said to be keen on the young mans and with their money, they could easily blow everyone else out of the water but of course, a lot depends on what the player wants and where he believes he will develop the most.

Cowell himself has only just signed an extended contract with the American side and they could play hardball if they really wanted to, they have him under contract until 2025/6 but as we all know, money speaks and if a good enough bid comes in they will almost certainly sell.

For now, Cowell is just another young player being linked with a move to Juventus, this is a case of wait-and-see.