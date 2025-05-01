NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Ipswich Town FC at St James' Park on April 26, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A report in the British media claims that Juventus target Sandro Tonali has made a decision on his Newcastle United future.

The Magpies paid around £60 million to secure the player’s services from Milan in the summer of 2023. But shortly following his arrival, the midfielder was slapped with a playing ban due to his role in an illegal betting scandal that rocked Italian football.

Like former Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, Tonali missed the bulk of the 2023/24 campaign, before returning to action this season.

The 24-year-old swiftly regained his starting spot, forming a solid midfield trio alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Tonali’s solid campaign reignites Juventus interest

Getty Images

The Italian’s exploits this season didn’t go unnoticed in the home country, evoking Juve’s old interest in the player.

The Old Lady’s interest in the player dates back to his early career years at Brescia. They tried to sign him in the summer of 2020, but he made a choice of the heart by signing for his beloved Milan.

But in recent months, Tonali emerged as one of the main transfer targets for Juventus ahead of the upcoming summer campaign. The club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, reportedly considers him the dream signing to bolster the middle of the park.

Why Sandro Tonali wants Newcastle stay

However, the Bianconeri might struggle to lure the Azzurri star to Turin. According to The Telegraph, Tonali has decided to remain at Newcastle and repay the faith of the club, the supporters and Eddie Howe.

As the source explains, the midfielder appreciates all the support he received from the Magpies while he was serving his lengthy suspension. The club stood by his side even when his reputation was in tatters.

Therefore, a return to Italy will have to wait, as Tonali still has big objectives to fulfil at St. James Park.