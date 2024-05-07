Sao Paulo are reportedly eager to sign Alex Sandro who will leave Juventus at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been a stalwart in Turin since 2015 and is one appearance away from equalling Pavel Nedved’s record as the foreigner with the most appearances for the club.

Nevertheless, the left-back’s displays have been on the decline in recent years. While he managed to trigger an automatic renewal clause last year, he won’t find any way to extend his stay at Continassa beyond the current campaign, as his contract will expire in June.

So according to Goal.com, Sao Paulo are preparing to bring Alex Sandro back to his homeland.

The veteran represented Athletico Paranaense and Santos in his early career years before making the move to Europe through the gates of Porto.

As the source tells it, the Brazilian is reflecting on his options. He could decide to remain on the Old Continent, accept a move to the Saudi Pro League, or make his return to his native country.

The report adds this isn’t the first time Sao Paulo get linked with the Juventus veteran. The club’s head coach Dorival Júnior had already requested the signing of the fullback last summer, but the player insisted on fulfilling his contract with the Bianconeri.

This season, Sandro has made 15 Serie A appearances and two in the Coppa Italia, mostly as a left centre-back.