Juventus youngster Tarik Muharemović is set to join Sassuolo on loan after initially appearing to be on his way to Genoa.

The Griffins have a strong relationship with Juve, which has allowed them to sign many young players from the Bianconeri. They typically develop these players and sell them for higher fees, which could have been the case for Muharemović.

However, Genoa was unable to convince him that joining them was the right move, and a report on Calciomercato claims he is now heading to Serie B to join Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi are also a good club for young players, and they aim to return to Serie A immediately.

Muharemović believes he will have opportunities to play there, and the report indicates that it is a straight loan with no buy option.

Thiago Motta is expected to trust the best youngsters at Juve, and Muharemović will be eager to impress at Sassuolo and help them gain promotion back to the top flight.

Juve FC Says

Our group includes some of the best youngsters in Europe, and Motta’s role as our manager would be to develop several of them.

However, anyone who wants to earn a role in his team will have to prove his worth, and Muharemović has a good chance to do that now.