Report – Sassuolo’s attacker rejects a move to Juventus

August 28, 2021 - 10:00 am

Juventus is looking to reinvest the money they made from the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo on a new striker.

They need one after seeing their top scorer leave for Manchester United and they have been looking around for options.

One of the players that they have been targeting is Sassuolo’s Giacomo Raspadori.

The 21-year-old is one of the best young strikers in Italy at the moment and he has already started this season well with a goal in his first league game of the season.

He looks set for a big future and even Roberto Mancini believes that and took him to the Euros this summer.

Juve has just signed Manuel Locatelli from the Green and Blacks and they have a good relationship with them.

However, the Bianconeri will struggle to get Raspadori. This is because Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato claims he has asked not to be sold to the Bianconeri.

He feels he would develop better where he is and still has time to make a big move away from Sassuolo in the future.

This means Juve will have to turn their attention to other players now in their bid to ensure that they get more goals into their squad.

    Reply martinn August 28, 2021 at 10:18 am

    ah he`s a merda fanatic anyway, would you really want someone like that on your books?

