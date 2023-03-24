Report says Cuadrado is desperate to stay at Juventus

Juan Cuadrado is one of several players who would be out of a contract at Juventus at the end of this season and the club must plan for life without him or hand him a new deal.

Last season he was one of their best players and delivered some terrific performances that automatically earned him a contract.

Fitness problems and a lack of form have affected him in this campaign as Juve looks to revamp their playing group.

The club already plans to add a new right-back to it in the summer, effectively meaning they want to replace Cuadrado.

This signifies the Colombian is on his way out of the club, but the former Chelsea man wants to stay.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Cuadrado is desperate to earn an extension to his current deal at the club.

However, at the moment, Juve isn’t thinking in that direction and has not opened talks with him yet.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has served us well, especially at the peak of his career, but his age is catching up with him now and it is hard to see him do well.

The wing-back should leave, but we must find a replacement for him in the summer.