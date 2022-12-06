Report says Rabiot’s World Cup performance takes him closer to leaving Juventus

Juventus failed to get Adrien Rabiot on a new deal before the start of the World Cup and even attempted to sell him to Manchester United in the summer.

The midfielder remains one of their main men and has become a lynchpin for the French national team at this World Cup.

He has just 6 months left on his current Bianconeri deal, which means he could walk away as a free agent at the end of this season.

However, Juventus want to keep him and plan to attempt to make him stay when he returns, but that seems very unlikely at the moment.

A report on Calciomercato claims as he shines at the WC, more clubs are becoming interested in a move for him, making it harder for Juventus to keep him in Turin.

The report claims the Bianconeri will now have too much work to do to convince him to sign another contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

We should have offered a new deal to Rabiot a long time ago if we wanted him to stay, however, he was not doing well until last season.

His performances have also improved this term and we probably should think about a replacement because renewing his deal will cost a lot of money.