Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is one of the budding youngsters on the books of Juventus now and they sent him on loan to SudTirol in Serie B in the summer.

The goal is for him to develop further and become a key player for the club in the future and he has not done badly so far.

His fine performances are now catching the attention of clubs in the Italian top flight, which could earn him a move there for the second half of the season.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the likes of Lecce and Cremonese have been impressed and would love to add him to their squad.

This means he will terminate his deal at SudTirol and move to another club in January.

Juve FC Says

Caviglia is having a good season in Serie B and he is getting enough playing time, which is very important to his development.

It would be great to see him in the Italian top flight. However, we must only send him to a Serie A club if there is a guarantee he will often play for them.

Otherwise, we must allow him to remain where he is for the time being because he is developing well.