Report – Serie A midfielder says yes to a move to Juventus

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Davide Frattesi to their squad at the end of this season.

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in Serie A in the last few terms and keeps improving on the books of Sassuolo.

Frattesi is set to become the next top player to leave them and Juve wants to be his home.

The Bianconeri have been working on the deal and contacted his entourage over the transfer.

The talks went well and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the midfielder has said yes to a move to Juve.

The black and whites now have to find an agreement with his present employer and ensure they win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

We look well-stocked in midfield and the likes of Nicolo Rovella could return to fight for a place on the team in the summer.

However, the best clubs continue to strengthen their squad and ensure they have more than enough options to work with.

Frattesi will increase competition in our squad, which will make the players work harder.

It would be interesting to see if the midfielder is up for the challenge, or if he will chicken out because of too much competition.