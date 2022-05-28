After rising through the ranks of Hellas Verona, Destiny Udogie made the switch to Udinese last summer. But on the back of an impressive campaign, the young left-back might not dwell in Friuli for too long.

The 19-year-old was one of the revelations of the Serie A season, contributing in five goals and three assists in his 35 league appearances.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato, Udogie has convinced everyone at Juventus, and sporting director Federico Cherubini is ready to table an offer for the Italo-Nigerian.

The source believes that it would require a bid between 10 and 15 million euros to convince the Zebrette of parting ways with their young starlet.

The report adds that Old Lady plans to finance the transfer by selling Luca Pellegrini. The 23-year-old enjoyed a decent campaign in Turin, but fell just short of unlocking a starting spot.

Juve FC say

As we all know by now, Juventus are looking to bolster the left-back role due to Alex Sandro’s declining form. However, offloading the Brazilian veteran remains a tough task due to his hefty wages, so he’ll probably linger in Turin for another season.

Therefore, Pellegrini will probably end up being the sacrificial lamb that paves the way for a new signing.

But while Udogie is definitely a promising left wingback, one would wonder if the Bianconeri would cope better with a more established name who can take the torch from Sandro straight away.