Juventus has just recalled Gianluca Frabotta from his loan spell at Lecce after just a few weeks with them.

After missing their first three competitive matches of the season, the Bianconeri recalled him so he can join a team where regular playing chances would be available.

The left-back remains one of their brightest young prospects and he missed much of last season because of injury.

Luca Pellegrini has left the Allianz Stadium on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and Juve might need a new left-back to support Alex Sandro.

But they want Frabotta to leave to a club where he would be guaranteed regular playing time.

Calciomercato reports that he has interest from Brescia in Serie B. They want to gain promotion back to Serie A and they believe he can help them push for that achievement.

Juve FC Says

Going to Brescia means Frabotta would play in a league below Serie A, however, the most important thing at the moment is for him to get regular playing time.

The quality in Serie B is lower than in Serie A, however, it is also a tough competition that will toughen him up and help him develop.

Hopefully, he would stay injury-free this term and play as much football as possible.