Report – Serie B clubs targeting Juventus youngster

Mattia Del Favero has been on loan at Pro Patria in Serie C this season and has done well, which could earn him a move to a Serie B club.

The 24-year-old is highly-rated at Juve and has kept 12 clean sheets in 35 league games for his temporary club, which is impressive and he has now been linked with a move to several Serie B sides.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve will send him out on loan in the summer again and he is expected to move to Serie B this time.

This will make his experience even better. If he is a regular at that level and replicates the success he has had in Serie C, we expect him to attract the attention of Serie A sides.

Juve FC Says

It is always good to hear about the success of our players when they are out on loan and we expect more to come in the future.

Favero is one of the budding talents on our books now and is making us proud with the fine performances he is delivering away from us.

If he keeps making progress outside the club, he might eventually be trusted with our number one shirt in the future.