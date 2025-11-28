Gady Beyuku is emerging as one of the finest players in Serie B, and the youngster has been delivering strong performances for Modena in recent weeks. His development has not gone unnoticed, and Juventus have been monitoring him closely as they consider strengthening their squad for the future.

Rising Talent in Serie B

At 20, Beyuku is only at the beginning of his career, yet his displays in Serie B have positioned him as a player who could attract significant attention in the summer, particularly if Modena is unable to secure promotion. His consistent game time has played a key role in his progress, allowing him to refine his abilities every time he steps onto the pitch. Scouts from the men in black and white have been following his performances and evaluating his suitability for a move to Turin.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Interest and Potential Transfer Scenario

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus has added Beyuku to their list of targets and could push to sign him when the current season concludes. The club understand that convincing the player may be challenging without the promise of regular appearances, particularly given his need for continued development at this stage of his career. As a result, Juventus may consider allowing him to remain at Modena on loan even if they secure his signature, ensuring he maintains consistent minutes while progressing in a familiar environment.

Following the loan departure of Timothy Weah to Olympique Marseille and the sale of Nicolo Savona, Juventus has identified the need for reinforcements at right back. Beyuku has therefore emerged as a potential long-term solution, offering both talent and room for growth. Should he make the move at the end of the season, he could become a valuable addition to the Bianconeri’s defensive options while also benefiting from a structured pathway to senior football at the highest level.