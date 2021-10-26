Report sets date for Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal

Well, this one has lasted for what feels like an eternity, but luckily for Juventus fans, we should soon reach a happy ending.

Paulo Dybala is running on an expiring contract, but after months of negotiations, it appears that the only thing missing is the signatures, as the player and the club have reportedly agreed on the details of the new deal.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the striker’s agent (Jorge Antun) is expected in Turin next week in order to finalize the deal.

The source claims that the Argentine will sign the contract next week, between Monday and Tuesday, following the team’s return from the Verona trip.

The 28-year-old is expected to earn 8 million euros per season until 2025, while the figures could reach 12 millions after adding bonuses.

Dybala made his return from injury in the second half against Inter on Sunday night. His introduction was key in energizing the team and he ended up converting a late penalty that secured a vital point away from home.

Juve FC say

Thankfully, this saga should be put to bed soon enough. Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, La Joya has a major role to play, especially when the team needs some inspiration.

While his injury record remains a major concern, Juventus absolutely need a world class talent like Dybala, and since they can’t afford to buy someone of his status, the Bianceonri must simply place their bet on their current star man.