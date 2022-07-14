Report – Sevilla plots to sign three Juventus targets

Sevilla is set to interfere with Juventus’ transfer plans after adding three of the Bianconeri targets to their wishlist.

The Spanish club has been very ambitious in the last few seasons, and this has helped them to keep a place in their top four.

They want to strengthen their group ahead of an important season in which they will compete in the Champions League again.

Calciomercatoweb claims they are interested in a move for Sergio Reguilon, Luis Alberto and Memphis Depay.

Juventus has been linked with a move for each of these players, and this could mean they will miss out on them.

The Bianconeri see Tottenham’s Reguilon as the ideal left-back to replace Alex Sandro. Lazio’s Alberto has been on their radar as they target more attacking reinforcements.

They have been courting Depay since he was at Lyon and should sign him now that Barcelona has made him available for transfers.

Juve FC Says

Sevilla has been an ambitious club in the last few seasons, but we should beat them to sign any of these players.

We have the commercial pull and the guarantee of winning trophies that some of these players need.

If we are serious, we could get their clubs to do business with us quick.