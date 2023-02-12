Report sheds more light on Paul Pogba’s mysterious condition

Shortly after signing a four-year contract contract with Juventus, Paul Pogba’s dream return rapidly degenerated into a nightmarish campaign.

The Frenchman sustained a meniscus injury during the club’s US Tour in July. He ill-advisedly opted for an alternative treatment in the hopes for pulling off a swift recovery ahead of the World Cup, but this decision spectacularly backfired.

The 29-year-old eventually went under the knife, and is yet to make his Juventus re-debut.

In yesterday’s press conference, Max Allegri’s explained the midfielder’s absence by revealing that his condition has been varying from one day to another: at times he seems to be in a good condition, but then he feels pain in the operated knee.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, clinical tests have given the all-clear signal for Pogba to resume training.

However, the former Man United star struggles when the intensity increases in training, as it causes him physical discomfort. This issue has been delaying his much-anticipated return to the pitch, slowing down his recovery process.

This season, Pogba only made the matchday squad on a single occasion. This was during the agonizing 0-2 defeat at the match, but the manager eventually made different choices amidst the complicated circumstances. He then suffered a relapse ahead of the Coppa Italia encounter against Lazio.