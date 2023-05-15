Report – Sloppy Juventus misses out on another target

Juventus has missed out on yet another transfer target as Alex Grimaldo signs for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bianconeri had been keen to add the left-back to their squad for much of the last few months as he runs down his contract at Benfica.

Grimaldo is one of the most accomplished left-backs in Europe and several clubs were keen on him, with Benfica also pushing for him to remain on their books.

Juve is one of the top clubs looking to add him to their squad and several reports claim the Black and Whites will pull out all the stops to ensure he is on their books.

However, the Bianconeri were not as serious as reports suggested and Calciomercato reveals he has agreed to join Xabi Alonso as a player of Bayer Leverkusen from next season.

Juve FC Says

We must start pursuing our transfer targets seriously if we want to win the race for their signature and Grimaldo is an example of what happens when you do not apply enough effort to sign the players you want.

We must understand that our targets have other suitors and whoever shows the most interest in their signature will usually add them to their squad.