Report – Some Juventus fans want former star back

Juventus allowed Paulo Dybala to leave the club at the end of last season after he ran down his contract.

He had been in talks with the club for a long time and seemed to have found an agreement over a new deal.

However, the Bianconeri withdrew their offer as he struggled with his fitness, and they allowed him to leave as a free agent.

The Argentinian has moved to AS Roma, where he now works with Jose Mourinho to help the Romans become a top club in Serie A again.

He is doing well and seems to have put his injury problems behind him.

After he scored again for Roma in their recent Europa League game against HJK, some Juventus fans want him back.

According to Il Bianconero, these individuals believe the decision to let him go was bad, and the current Juve team needs him.

Juve FC Says

Dybala was one of the best players in the world when he played for us, and we know his capabilities.

However, we have allowed him to go, and there is no point in following his career anymore.

We must focus on ourselves and start performing well with the options at our disposal now.