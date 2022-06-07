Report – Spanish giant joins the race for signature of Dybala

Atletico de Madrid has become the latest club to show an interest in Paulo Dybala, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Argentinian leaves Juventus at the end of this month after seven seasons at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri has decided to cut ties with him after failing to find an agreement on a new contract.

The former Palermo man will now become one of the finest free agents around and several clubs have been linked with a move for him.

Inter Milan was the first serious suitor he had before AS Roma was added to the list by several reports.

Atleti is now looking to include him in their squad as well and the report claims the attacker is waiting on his agent to provide him information on all the interested parties.

The La Liga side will hope they can convince him to leave Serie A for the Spanish top flight, considering he has been in Italy for much of his career.

Juve FC Says

Dybala remains one of the finest attackers in the world, and he proved in the last few weeks of the 2021/2022 season that he can still be the main man at any club.

Juve has a different plan, and Dusan Vlahovic is now the focus of our attack. It would be interesting to see if Dybala will make us regret allowing him to leave.