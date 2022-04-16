Dybala
Report: Spanish giants pull out of Dybala race

April 16, 2022 - 3:30 pm

After the confirmation of his departure at the end of the campaign, Paulo Dybala will be one of the most sought-after free agents in the summer transfer market.

The Argentine failed to reach an agreement with the Bianconeri over a new contract, as he’s no longer considered as a central piece in the club’s project.

Therefore, the 28-year-old will embark on a new adventure in the next few months, but his destination remains anything but clear.

According TuttoJuve, Barcelona have decided to pull out of the race to sign Dybala.

Following Lionel Messi’s departure last summer, some considered his younger compatriot to be the ideal heir to replace him at the Camp Nou.

Nevertheless, the report claims that the Catalans prefer to focus on other profiles upfront.

On the other hand, the source mentions the Premier League as a possible destination for the Juventus number 10, with the North London duo of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both interested in his services.

Juve FC say

Despite being one of the most talented players of his generation, Dybala’s injury record in the past few seasons has surely raised the alarm.

Perhaps this was the main reason why Barcelona have decided to look elsewhere (at least if the report is to be believed).

For his part, the Argentina international will be hoping to convince his possible suitors with a string of solid displays in the final stretch of the campaign.

