Matias Soule is set to leave Juventus in the next transfer window as clubs circle the attacker who needs regular game time.

He is one of the budding youngsters at Juventus now and must start playing often to aid his development to reach his potential.

However, Max Allegri is more focused on using the experienced heads at his disposal, which has seen Soule struggle to play regularly.

Italian clubs have been scouting him, and at least two believe he will be good enough for their team if they add him to it.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reports Sampdoria is the first club to show an interest in him. However, they have been joined by Spezia now.

Juve has to decide where to send him, and they will prioritise the club that guarantees he will get playing time.

Juve FC Says

Soule is a big talent and needs game time to develop into the player we think he can be now and in the future.

The youngster will be served well if he moves to a Serie A club, which could fast-track his development. But we could also keep him if no one agrees he will play regularly.

It is much better for him to play for our Next Gen team than to be on the bench at another club.