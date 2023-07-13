This summer, Juventus are revamping the entire right flank. Juan Cuadrado and Angel Di Maria have already left the club after seeing out their contracts, while Mattia De Sciglio won’t be available until 2024.

The Bianconeri have already snapped up the services of USMNT star Timothy Weah, but it remains insufficient.

Therefore, the Old Lady has set her sights on Emil Holm. The 23-year-old suffered relegation to Serie B when Spezia lost a dramatic play-off against Hellas Verona.

But luckily for the Swede, he has top suitors on the market who are offering him an escape rope, including the Bianconeri.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Spezia have rejected a proposal from Juventus that included counterparts for Holm.

The Bianconeri are trying to drive the price down by inserting one or more players as exchange pawns.

However, this offer doesn’t suit the Ligurians as they still owe 50% of a resale to the player’s previous employers Sonderjyske (a Danish top-flight club).

Therefore, the Aquilotti prefer to sell the player in a cash-only transaction. While the source doesn’t mention any figures, we estimate the wingback’s valuation to be between 10 and 15 million euros.

Holm joined Spezia in the summer of 2021. Last season, he took his game up a notch, cementing himself as one of the main revelations of the Serie A campaign.

While an injury hindered his progress in the second part of the season, the Sweden international remains an interesting prospect.