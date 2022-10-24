In the last few weeks, circulating reports linked Leonardo Bonucci with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur. The defender’s position as Juventus captain has been under great scrutiny lately following some poor displays on the pitch and questionable decisions off it.

Therefore, some even speculated that the skipper will leave the Old Lady as early as January, and reunite with his old manager Antonio Conte in the English capital.

Nonetheless, these rumors have cooled down in recent days – especially following the club’s improved displays against Torino and Empoli.

Moreover, a new report claims that the Spurs are no longer interested in swooping for the aging defender, instead identifying a younger alternative.

According to Fichajes.net via TuttoJuve, Tottenham have decided to pursue Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni while dropping their interest in Bonucci.

The source claims that the North Londoners will offer the Nerazzurri 50 million euros to seal the deal in January, considering the Italian defender as a safer investment than his older compatriot.

Whether Spurs would manage to sign Bastoni in the middle of the campaign remains doubtful.

Regardless, Bonucci’s January departure now seems unlikely, as exit talks have been slowly but surely fading in recent days.

Even though the 35-year-old is no longer at the peak of his powers, destabilizing the locker room in the middle of the campaign remains a risky plan. Hence, it would be wiser to reevaluate the captain’s position at the end of the season.