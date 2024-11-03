In their quest for a new defender, Juventus have set their sights on their former player Radu Dragusin who is currently struggling for playing time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Gleison Bremer’s ACL injury has left the Bianconeri short on quality and quantity at the back, so reinforcements are required in January.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has even confirmed the club’s plans to add a new central defender to Thiago Motta’s squad, considering it a priority above signing a new striker.

And while the club has been linked with a host of profiles in recent weeks, Dragusin’s candidacy is gaining steam.

This would be a curious choice on the management’s part, given that the player honed his skills in the Juventus youth sector, representing their Primavera and Next Gen squads.

The Romanian also earned a few first-team opportunities during Andrea Pirlo’s reign in 2020/21, but was sent on successive loan spells afterwards before sealing a permanent move to Genoa who later sold him to Tottenham for a swift profit.

The 22-year-old has been plying his trade in North London since January, but has yet to cement himself as a regular starter at Ange Postecoglou’s court. The Australian manager still favors the partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, so Dragusin has only made a couple of appearances in the Premier League this season, and just one as a starter.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Spurs are open to sending the Romania international on loan in January.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the Premier League outfit believes a temporary move would help preserve the player’s market value which would take a hit if he were to remain on the bench for the entire this season.

This solution would certainly appease Juventus who aren’t planning to spend in January, especially following their massive summer raid which cost them circa 180 million euros.