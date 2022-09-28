Even though the campaign is still in its early stages, Juventus are already planning for their upcoming transfer sessions. whether it’s the January window or the summer transfer market.

In recent weeks, circulating reports have been linking the Old Lady with Christian Pulisic. The latter hasn’t been enjoying his football at Chelsea, failing to carve himself a regular starting spot under the tutelage of the club’s successive managers.

At the age of 24, it’s past time for the winger to take his game up a notch, and a departure from the Stamford Bridge could be essential in this regard.

According to Fichajes.net via JuventusNews24, Pulisic has given his approval for a future switch towards Juventus.

Nonetheless, the source adds that the Bianconeri are yet to launch an official proposal for the player.

The USMNT star joined the Blues in 2019 as a direct replacement for Eden Hazard, but hasn’t been able replicate the thrilling performances displayed during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Juve FC say

Apparently, Juventus are still cautiously observing the situation, and they definitely have other candidates on the shortlist.

As we reported earlier this week, the American won’t come cheap, as Chelsea will try to recuperate a part of the sum splashed for his signing.

Therefore, we only expect Federico Cherubini to seriously pursue Pulisic if the market doesn’t present him more enticing options.