Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly rejected a contract extension offer, prompting the club to consider alternatives.

The Pole triggered an automatic renewal clause last season, pushing back the deadline to 2025.

However, the Bianconeri are looking to tie down their reliable Number One with a longer deal while decreasing his salary.

The 33-year-old is one of the club’s highest earners, collecting around 6 million euros as net wages per year.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the custodian has rejected the club’s proposal.

The source claims that Szczesny has told Juventus that he doesn’t intend to renew his contract beyond 2025.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are now searching for a replacement, someone who would either join the club this summer or in 2025.

The pink newspaper names two possible candidates for the role.

The first is Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi. The 23-year-old currently shares the starting role in Bergamo with Juan Musso while the Bianconeri continue to monitor his progress.

The Juventus management has been keeping tabs on the young custodian since his impressive loan stint at Cremonese.

The alternative option is a much more glamorous name in the shape of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper is a longtime transfer target of Juventus. The tried to lure him to Turin in the past, but when his contract with Milan expired, he ended up in the French Capital.

But first, we shall see how the Szczesny saga will develop in the coming weeks and months.