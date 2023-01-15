Despite being one of the most on-form goalkeepers in Europe, Wojciech Szczesny could do little against the rampant Napoli onslaught on Friday night.

However, the custodian could repay the favor by helping the Bianconeri in their transfer tug-of-war against their southern rivals.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Szczesny is trying to convince his compatriot Jakub Kiwior to join Juventus instead of Napoli.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence this season with some solid performances at the back for Spezia. He also became a regular starter for the Polish national team in the recent 2022 World Cup.

The young defender had joined the Ligurian club for just two million euros in 2021, but his current asking price is reportedly around 20 millions.

The source adds that Kiwior would be a perfect fit in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation since he’s a left-footed defender. Although he primarily acts as a centre-back, the young man can also feature at left-back or even as a defensive midfielder.

This season, the Poland international has been ever-present in Luca Gotti’s starting formation, making 17 Serie A appearances thus far.

Aside from his rapport with Szczesny, Kiwior also hails from the city of Tychy, which also happens to be the hometown of Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik.