Juventus players are mostly playing for their future at the moment as the Bianconeri look to end this season in good form.

The men in black and white are struggling following a drop in performance over the last few weeks.

Max Allegri’s men are keen to get back to form, and fans hope they win the Coppa Italia at the end of this term.

That would be a good end to this term, but whether they win it or not, the future of some players has already been decided.

Juve will replace some members of their squad when the transfer window reopens, and two of those who could leave are Timothy Weah and Filip Kostic.

Both players have been key members of the current squad, but they have not performed as well as the team would like.

Kostic was terrific last term but has been poor in this campaign, which could lead Juve to offload him in the summer.

Weah has struggled to adapt to the demands of playing for a top club like Juve, and Tuttomercatoweb reveals that both men are set to be cut from the Juve group.

Juve FC Says

Weah and Kostic have been good members of our squad, but we need more from them, and it does not seem like they can provide that.