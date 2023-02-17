Report – The son of Andrea Pirlo attacked in Turin

Andrea Pirlo’s son Nicolò Pirlo was attacked in Turin recently and he disclosed this as reported by Calciomercato.

The former midfielder was the Bianconeri gaffer in the 2020/2021 season and won two trophies with the club.

However, he now works in Turkey and his family continues to live in Italy.

The report states that Nicolo filmed some hooded boys trying to break into their car in Turin but did not succeed.

Afterwards, the 18-year-old wrote:

“Fortunately, we never got out of the car.

“Is it normal to find four boys in the centre of Turin throwing stones at the car, spitting and kicking?”

Juve FC Says

Pirlo is an important part of Juventus’ history and it is unlikely that Juve fans were behind the attack.

It is also very possible that the attackers didn’t know who he was and simply wanted to break into a random person’s car.

Thankfully, Nicolo wasn’t hurt and we hope the authorities will find the culprits and jail them.

His dad had a very short time as our manager and did well, even though we lost our league crown when he was in charge.

He could return as our manager in the future, but for now, he needs to boost his managerial CV at other clubs to qualify.