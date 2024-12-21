Thiago Motta expects Juventus to bolster their defensive ranks in the January transfer window as the Bianconeri face an uphill task to maintain their competitive edge this season.

The Turin giants have been forced to deal with significant losses in their backline, with key defenders Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer no longer available. Their absences have left the team short-handed defensively, making reinforcements a top priority as the club aims to finish the season in a strong position.

Juventus understands that defensive stability is crucial if they are to achieve their objectives this term, and the upcoming transfer window presents a golden opportunity to address these issues. Reports indicate that the club has already identified potential targets and is working closely with Motta to find the ideal fit for his system.

Among the candidates, one name stands out: Benfica’s Antonio Silva. According to TuttoJuve, Motta is particularly intrigued by the skillset Silva brings to the table, and the Portuguese defender could be the answer to Juventus’ defensive woes. Despite a challenging season at Benfica, where he has fallen out of favour, Silva’s pedigree is undeniable. In previous campaigns, he was regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Juventus is reportedly optimistic that Silva’s current situation at Benfica could work in their favour. His limited playing time this season has potentially lowered his market value, making him a more affordable option for the Italian club. The youngster has all the attributes Motta values in a centre-back: composure on the ball, physicality, and tactical intelligence.

Adding a player of Silva’s calibre could significantly strengthen Juventus’ defensive line and provide the team with the depth it needs to navigate the second half of the season. With the January window fast approaching, Juventus will need to act swiftly and decisively to ensure they secure their top targets.