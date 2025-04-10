Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had reportedly given Thiago Motta a piece of advice, which the latter dismissed.

Several stories were told about the duo and their curious rapport. The former Napoli sporting director handpicked Motta as his ideal collaborator in the club’s new technical project. Even Max Allegri was well aware of that choice, which was one of the reasons behind his unceremonious outburst in the Coppa Italia final last year.

Nevertheless, what started as a close-knit bond failed to stand the test of time and atrocious results.

So towards the end of his days at the club, the 42-year-old tactician found himself increasingly exiled, with the management offering him little to no backing, whether in public or in private (as w were told).

Moreover, circulating reports in the Italian media claimed that Giuntoli told Motta he was ashamed of his decision to appoint the latter as Juventus head coach, insisting they never had a spat.

Since then, both men have categorically denied this repulsive tale, but it is widely believed that the relationship between the two was no longer ideal, especially in the days that preceded the coach’s sacking.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Giuntoli proposed a new tactical system, but Motta wasn’t interested.

The club director felt that the squad at the manager’s disposal was capable of playing with three defenders, but the head coach insisted on his 4-2-3-1 formation until the bitter end.

Hence, the fact that Igor Tudor has immediately adopted a 3-4-2-1 system perhaps wasn’t a coincidence after all.

The Croatian has been deploying this formation since the start of his managerial career, which may have been one of the factors that influenced Giuntoli’s decision when choosing Motta’s replacement.

Tudor will serve as interim manager until the end of the season, but could eventually earn a permanent role, as Giuntoli revealed.