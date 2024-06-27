Thiago Motta is working hard to identify the players he believes will function well in his system at Juventus and has identified Genoa’s Mateo Retegui as a good attacker.

Retegui has been one of the finest in Serie A, which explains why he was named in the Italy squad for Euro 2024.

Retegui has been on Juve’s radar since he played his club football in Argentina, but the Bianconeri allowed him to join another Serie A side to prove that he is good enough for the Italian top flight.

Motta has been a fan for some time and now wants to work with the 25-year-old at the Allianz Stadium.

A report on Tuttojuve claims he has asked Juventus to include the striker in his group and the Bianconeri are set to sign him as a replacement for the outgoing Moise Kean.

Dusan Vlahovic will remain the most important striker in the group, but Motta is confident that Retegui can become his deputy.

Juve FC Says

Retegui has been one of the finest attackers in Serie A, although his goal return last season was not the best.

Nevertheless, he scored more goals than Kean did for us and will be an upgrade to the former Everton striker.