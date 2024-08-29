Filip Kostić continues to explore his options as the transfer window nears its close, with the Serbian winger seemingly approaching the end of his time at Juventus.

He is one of the players Thiago Motta does not consider part of his plans and has been advised to leave if he wants regular playing time.

Kostić is currently recovering from an injury he sustained at Euro 2024, and there is little hope that he will get an opportunity to play if he stays at the club.

While clubs across Europe have shown interest in him, he has also attracted attention from Saudi Arabia.

A report on Tuttojuve claims that Premier League sides Southampton and Crystal Palace are considering making offers for his services.

Additionally, Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli has expressed interest, leaving Kostić to decide whether to remain in Europe or explore a move to the Middle East.

Juve FC Says

Kostic remains a fine player, even though he has been told to leave the Allianz Stadium.

He is leaving because he does not suit our style of play, and it has nothing to do with his ability.

Any smaller club will benefit from having him on their squad, so we expect him to join a new club this summer.