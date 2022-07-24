Report – Three Serie A clubs want Juventus midfielder

Juventus signed Nicolo Rovella at the start of last year and they allowed him to remain on loan at Genoa to further his development.

He did well in the further 18 months he spent with the Griffin before finally joining Juve this summer.

Although he is yet to play for them in a competitive fixture, the midfielder could be sent out on loan by the club again.

The Bianconeri have so many midfield talents and they even left some at home for their tour of the United States.

They will have to cut down on them before this season starts and Rovella is attracting attention from at least three Serie A clubs.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Salernitana, Cremonese, and Verona are all interested in a move for him.

Cremonese wants Nicolo Fagioli to join them again after his successful spell last season.

However, if they cannot sign him, they wish to add Rovella to their group to help them maintain their top-flight status.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is one of the finest young players in Italy, but he needs to keep playing regularly to develop further.

The midfielder will not achieve that at Juve in this campaign, and the smartest thing to do is to leave the club temporarily.