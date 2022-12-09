Club News

Report tips Del Piero, Conte and Marotta for Juventus returns

December 9, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Following the shocking resignation of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the board, the club has appointment new officials in charge, mainly Gianluca Ferrero as president and Maurizio Scanavino in the role of general director.

These two men have been entrusted in weathering the storm, with the club being under great scrutiny due to a financial investigation regarding alleged irregularities in the balance sheet (to put it lightly).

But at a certain point, Scanavino will leave his post for another person who’s more accustomed to running a football club.

So according to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the club’s majority owner John Elkann could be looking to relaunch the sporting project by recalling three men back to Juventus.

The first would be Giuseppe Marotta who was the architect of the club’s recent winning dynasty. He left his spot in 2018 amidst some differences with other top officials regarding the general direction and joined Inter shortly afterwards.

Nonetheless, the source claims that Beppe would gladly return to his old post in Turin alongside a new sporting director of his choosing.

The second name who would surely excite the supporters is Alessandro Del Piero, arguably the Old Lady’s biggest icon. The former striker had already expressed his willingness to serve the cause if he receives the call.

Finally, the source claims that former Juventus captain and manager Antonio Conte could return if he opts against signing a new contract at Tottenham. However, this rumored return would also depend on Max Allegri’s results between now and the end of the season.

