The future of Wojciech Szczesny remains a puzzle that Juventus needs to solve, as the Polish goalkeeper is no longer part of their plans.

The Bianconeri have replaced him as their first-choice goalkeeper, but he earns a significant salary, and they need to remove him from their books.

Szczesny is willing to leave and was open to a move to Al Nassr a few weeks ago, but the transfer fell through after Juve could not agree on a deal with the Saudi club.

The Bianconeri probably regret that decision, but the former Arsenal goalie is now on the radar of a top Serie A club.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Napoli is interested in him because Antonio Conte is not convinced about Alex Meret.

Conte has been watching Meret in pre-season and is now considering a move for a more experienced goalkeeper, with Szczesny being one of the names he is considering.

Napoli could approach Juve to discuss a transfer soon, and this news will be welcomed at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

It is a surprise that we have been struggling to offload Szczesny so far because he is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at the moment.