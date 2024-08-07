The future of Wojciech Szczesny remains a puzzle that Juventus needs to solve, as the Polish goalkeeper is no longer part of their plans.
The Bianconeri have replaced him as their first-choice goalkeeper, but he earns a significant salary, and they need to remove him from their books.
Szczesny is willing to leave and was open to a move to Al Nassr a few weeks ago, but the transfer fell through after Juve could not agree on a deal with the Saudi club.
The Bianconeri probably regret that decision, but the former Arsenal goalie is now on the radar of a top Serie A club.
A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Napoli is interested in him because Antonio Conte is not convinced about Alex Meret.
Conte has been watching Meret in pre-season and is now considering a move for a more experienced goalkeeper, with Szczesny being one of the names he is considering.
Napoli could approach Juve to discuss a transfer soon, and this news will be welcomed at the Allianz Stadium.
Juve FC Says
It is a surprise that we have been struggling to offload Szczesny so far because he is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at the moment.
1 Comment
Because JUVENTUS FC for the last six seasons have NOT EXISTED as an organised competent club with GOOD directors and administrators. CHE SCHIFO.
Juventus FC = OVERBUY and UNDERSELL……….cannot even get rid of ARTUR and they loan him to Fiorentina who hate JUVENTUS FC and JUVE pay his wages…….and now the incompetent ELKANN GIUNTOLI and MOTTA want to buy a third rate player in NICO GONZALEZ for around 30 million. INCREDIBLE.
What ahs happened to our beloved team.