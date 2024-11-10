The Allianz Stadium witnessed an ugly row at the end of the Derby della Mole between Juventus and Torino, as a section of the visiting supporters deliberately caused damage to their rivals’ ground.

The Granata fans were visibly upset by their team’s display at the final whistle, giving them a post-match earful. Paolo Vanoli’s men spent the majority of the match trailing following Timothy Weah’s opener, but still couldn’t trouble Mattia Perin. The Bianconeri eventually sealed a 2-0 win thanks to Kenan Yildiz’s late header.

Aside from a few heated discussions between the players (Federico Gatti and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic being the most notable), it was a relatively peaceful Derby affair on the pitch. Nevertheless, the post-match row caused by Torino supporters blemished the evening.

According to IlBianconero, some of the Granata supporters were determined to cause harm after the contest, thus embarking on a series of despicable actions.

The Juventus fans who were near the away sector reported several objects being thrown towards them, including cigarette butts, urine and beer. Moreover, circulating photos online show how the toilets at the Allianz Stadium have been seriously damaged, as well as the lights. Other footage display stadium seats being detached and thrown on the pitch.

These events will certainly warrant an investigation by the Italian authorities as well as the FIGC. And if proven guilty, the Torino fans can expect a ban as well as a potential fine for the club.

In the meantime, Juventus will be looking to repair the damage in the coming weeks, but their next home contest won’t ensue until December 7th when they will Bologna in a Serie A fixture.

The Bianconeri’s next three outings after the international break will all be played away from home. They will take on Milan, Aston Villa and Lecce respectively.