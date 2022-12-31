Juventus outcast Filippo Ranocchia could leave Monza for a new club in the next transfer window as Torino eyes a move for him.

The midfielder is spending this season on loan with the boys from Brianza and has not played so many matches, which could see him get recalled.

A report on Tuttojuve says Torino has been watching him and they believe he has what it takes to deliver for them and want him in their squad.

They are prepared to buy him outright but would start with an initial loan spell, but they might struggle to get the deal done.

This is because Monza considers him a key element in their group and does not want to lose him before the end of his loan period.

Juve FC Says

The most important thing for a young player is that they play often and we owe Ranocchia the best decision about his future.

This means the midfielder should be only where he is appreciated, whether he is leaving on loan or joining a club on a permanent deal.

Monza must field him more often in the second half of this season to confirm they like him and that he is valuable to their game plan.