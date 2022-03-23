Report – Torino weighing up a move for Juventus man

Juventus and Torino have a serious rivalry on the pitch as they are neighbours. Il Toro hates selling their players to Juve, but the Bianconeri usually lend them some of theirs.

This gives Torino the motivation to target a number of players at the Allianz Stadium. They could land one on a free transfer in the summer.

Calciomercato claims they haven’t been impressed by the performances of their current goalkeeping options. They have now turned their attention towards recruiting Juve man, Mattia Perin.

The Azzurri player will be out of contract at the Allianz Stadium by the end of this season. It remains unclear if he would extend his stay with the Bianconeri, but Torino hopes he doesn’t.

They are prepared to offer him a deal and a guarantee of regular playing time.

Juve FC Says

After testing what it means to be a number one while on loan at Genoa last season, Perin has always wanted to play. He rarely gets chances at Juventus and will probably jump at the chance to be a first-choice again.

But at Juve, he has the guarantee of winning trophies and he will probably also earn more money.

It would be interesting to see if it would tempt him to leave the club for regular first-team action.