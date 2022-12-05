Weston McKennie has been a key player for Max Allegri at Juventus even though he does not start many matches for the Bianconeri.

The American has been a reliable squad member, but he has a limited role to play and certainly isn’t one of the players the club considers non-transferable.

Tottenham likes the midfielder and is willing to reunite him with the man that signed him for the Bianconeri, Fabio Paratici.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they seriously thinking about making him one of their players.

The Premier League side has signed at least two men from the Bianconeri and they could make Juve a January offer for his signature.

It claims the Bianconeri will consider it and probably sell if the offers make sense.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is not one of the players we should keep when a good offer arrives because he can be replaced by one of our budding youngsters easily.

We need cash to bolster other parts of the club and he will be a very good source of capital to accomplish that.

Losing McKennie will not be a big issue for us, but we need depth and must plan to replace him in the group even before an offer for his signature arrives.