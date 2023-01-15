Juventus could miss out on AS Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo as Tottenham closes in on a move for the Italian attacker.

Zaniolo has been on the radar of Juve for several seasons now as he delivers some top-level performances for the Giallorossi.

The Azzurri star has proven to be one of the technically gifted Italians in the last few seasons and Juve wants him in their squad.

Some fans even thought they would buy him in the summer when Paulo Dybala left the club, but that never happened and he has remained a key player for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Juve is now facing serious competition for his signature as a report on Football Italia reveals Tottenham also holds an interest in him.

The Premier League club is managed by Antonio Conte, with Fabio Paratici serving as a director there.

The duo knows so much about Italian football and might use that knowledge to help Spurs to win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Premier League clubs have a lot of money, so Spurs could genuinely spoil our plans for Zaniolo.

If we seriously want to add the Azzurri star to our group, we need to work hard now and put in an offer for his signature to steal a march on them.