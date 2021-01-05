Report – Tottenham have their eye on young Juventus star

Merih Demiral is one of the players that Juventus is banking on to help them become a stronger team at the back when the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have retired.

The Turkish defender hasn’t had that many chances at Juventus, but when he has played for the club, it has been obvious to see that he is a top talent.

Goal.com claims that he has been struggling to see enough playing time at Juventus, and that has opened the door for other teams to target him.

One team that is looking to land him is Tottenham, but the report claims that Juve has no plans to let him go this month.

Demiral was out for roughly a month with injury, and he was hoping to start Juve’s game against Udinese the last time out, but Andrea Pirlo left him out of the team for the match and started Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci instead.

Pirlo even made a change to his defence in the game, but it was the returning Giorgio Chiellini whom he brought on in the dying minutes of the match.

Spurs have been challenging for the league title in England this season, and Demiral will aid that pursuit if he joins them.