Amidst the club’s current struggles, several stars could leave Juventus this summer in a mass exodus, but could the list include Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Gleison Bremer?

The Bianconeri won the thrilling race for the Brazilian’s services last summer, overtaking their rivals Inter at the eleventh hour.

Despite the club’s struggles, the 26-year-old confirmed his status as one of the toughest centre-backs in Italian football.

But according to The Telegraph via ilBianconero, Tottenham have made initial contact with Juventus, inquiring about the availability of Bremer.

The source expects the Spurs to launch an official bid in the coming weeks. It also suggests that the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United might also be interested in the player’s services.

Last season, the Brazil international made 43 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions. He contributed with four goals and a single assist.

The report believes that Juventus would like to maintain the former Torino defender. However, the Turin-based club would show little resistance in the face of a lucrative offer.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could be willing to sell if they receive an offer in the region of 50-60 million euros.

The defender has a contract with the Serie A giants until the summer of 2027. He remains the club’s most reliable defender.