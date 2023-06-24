Bremer
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Hotspur inquire about Juventus defender

June 24, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Amidst the club’s current struggles, several stars could leave Juventus this summer in a mass exodus, but could the list include Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Gleison Bremer?

The Bianconeri won the thrilling race for the Brazilian’s services last summer, overtaking their rivals Inter at the eleventh hour.

Despite the club’s struggles, the 26-year-old confirmed his status as one of the toughest centre-backs in Italian football.

But according to The Telegraph via ilBianconeroTottenham have made initial contact with Juventus, inquiring about the availability of Bremer.

The source expects the Spurs to launch an official bid in the coming weeks. It also suggests that the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United might also be interested in the player’s services.

Last season, the Brazil international made 43 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions. He contributed with four goals and a single assist.

The report believes that Juventus would like to maintain the former Torino defender. However, the Turin-based club would show little resistance in the face of a lucrative offer.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could be willing to sell if they receive an offer in the region of 50-60 million euros.

The defender has a contract with the Serie A giants until the summer of 2027. He remains the club’s most reliable defender.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Ferrero Scanavino

Juventus willing to give Conference League as part of plea bargain with UEFA

June 24, 2023
Fagioli

Video – Fagioli’s brilliant curler is the second best Juventus this season

June 24, 2023
McKennie

Report: Roma sporting director make contact with Juventus outcast

June 24, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Alex June 24, 2023 at 5:32 pm

    “the Bianconeri could be willing to sell if they receive an offer in the region of 50-60 million euros.”
    Are they so stupid?

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.