Josko Gvardiol is one of the finest young defenders in Europe now and several top clubs are interested in a move for him.

The Croatian defends like a veteran at RB Leipzig and he is set for a top career in the game.

Several big clubs around Europe want his signature and Juve feels they need to still reinforce their defence.

Leonardo Bonucci is not getting any younger and Daniele Rugani has never really convinced that he is worth making the club’s first choice.

With this in mind, Juve should be willing to splash the cash on the Leipzig man, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are not favourites at the moment.

It claims Tottenham is leading the race and they are prepared to pay 50m euros to add him to their squad in the next transfer window.

The transfer market now is very inflated, and it is hard to win the race for top players without splashing money.

We have a need for new men in the current team as it struggles for form, but money will play a key role in who we sign.

Also, we need to secure a return to Champions League football to be attractive to our targets.