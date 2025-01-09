Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ahead of Juventus and others in the race for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old cost the Ligue 1 champions more than 90 million euros in the summer of 2023, but he never truly cemented himself as a pillar at the club. Moreover, the France international has been omitted from Luis Enrique’s squad in recent weeks, making his January inevitable.

Obviously, Kolo Muani’s status has aroused the interest of some of the biggest clubs around Europe, especially those seeking attacking reinforcement in January, and chief amongst them is the Bianconeri.

As reported earlier in the day, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has identified the former Eintracht Frankfurt attacker as their first option to bolster Thiago Motta’s frontline, ahead of the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Niklas Fullkrug.

Moreover, Alfredo Pedulla echoes his colleague’s statement regarding the Old Lady’s keen interest in the PSG outcast. However, the Sportitalia journalist notes that Tottenham could be the club leading the chase.

The Spurs would also like to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s attacking ranks, and consider Kolo Muani an inviting opportunity.

So while Juventus may have made an early move by opening a dialogue with the player and his representatives, Pedulla warns that those who have the required cash to spend will always have the upper hand over the early bird, hinting that the Premier League side would be able to overtake the Old Lady is they were to lunge forward with a large bid.

Therefore, Juventus must continue to monitor alternative tracks, and this could even include Marcus Rashford who has been proposed in previous weeks following his troubles at Manchester United. So while the Bianconeri initially snubbed the proposal, they might end up reconsidering it, especially if they fail to land some of their primary targets.