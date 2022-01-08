Report: Tottenham offer yet another player in exchange for Juventus youngster

Since joining Tottenham Hotspur last summer, Fabio Paratici has been adamant on poaching some of his old favorites.

The former Juventus sporting director has already secured the signing of Cristian Romero shortly after his appointment. He then reunited with Antonio Conte after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo few month into his tenure.

The Italian has now set his sights on some of his other Bianconeri alumni, and Dejan Kulusevksi might be on the top of the list.

The Swede signed for the Old Lady in 2020, but he’s yet to cement himself as a regular starter in Turin.

Therefore, Juventus could be willing to part ways with the former Atalanta youngster if they receive a suitable offer.

According to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, the Spurs have proposed another exchange deal for Kulusevski.

Earlier reports claimed that Tanguy Ndombelé was proposed, but the Italian club rejected the idea.

Therefore, the North Londoners came back with a new swap deal, this time offering the services of Japhet Tanganga, in addition to 15 million euros.

The Englishman is 22 years of age and plays at center back. He is a youth product of the club, and featured in nine Premier League fixtures this season.

The source claims that the Juventus management is intrigued by the idea, but will ask for a higher figure to balance the scale.