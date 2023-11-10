This season, Federico Chiesa has returned to playing on a consistent basis after finally overcoming an injury nightmare dating back to January 2022.

The 26-year-old scored four goals this season while converting from a classic winger to a second striker to fit within Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.

Nevertheless, the Italian’s early exploits have revived attention from across the English channel.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to sway Chiesa to North London with a major offer.

The Spurs are enjoying a great start to the season under the guidance of their new manager Ange Postecoglou. They currently sit second in the Premier League table behind Man City

The English side already hosts three former Juventus players in the shape of Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero. The trio was poached during Fabio Paratici’s time at the club.

As the source notes, Tottenham will need a monstrous offer to prise Chiesa away from Juventus in the middle of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the report insists that the Bianconeri don’t have any non-transferable players. The management is always willing to listen to offers.

Moreover, the Euro 2020 winner is running on a relatively short-term contract, expiring in 2025.

Juve FC say

Until the Italian giants manage to put the player’s signature on a new contract, they still run the risk of losing his services either for a relatively low figure or on a free transfer.

That being said, Juventus are unlikely to deprive themselves of Chiesa’s service in January, especially when obliged to finish in the Top four and secure a return to the Champions League.