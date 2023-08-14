Despite facing some hurdles recently, Juventus remain interested in signing Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues kicked off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool yesterday, and the Belgian was nowhere to be seen at Stamford Bridge.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino placed the 30-year-old outside the squad, further pushing the striker towards the exit door.

However, the Bianconeri may not be the only club on Big Rom’s trail. In fact, the former Inter star could wind up staying in the English capital.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a candidate for the player’s services, and could end up blowing Juventus out of the race.

The Spurs have just sold their captain Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for a whopping 120 million euros.

This operation left the North Londoners short on options upfront. Therefore, the club will be looking to sign a direct replacement for the England captain, and Lukaku has landed on the shortlist.

For their part, Juventus and Chelsea have been struggling to agree over the transfer valuations of Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Italian giants inserted the Serbian bomber as an exchange pawn in the Lukaku operation.

However, Juventus are looking to collect around 40 million euros as remuneration since Vlahovic has a larger transfer value. However, the West Londoners would like to seal the deal for a lesser fee.