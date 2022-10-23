Since departing towards English shores, former Juventus sporting director has been luring some of the most exciting Serie A talents towards Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian reunited with Antonio Conte, and the two have already poached former Bianconeri misfits Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

But according to the latest reports in the English media, the North Londoners could pounce for another Juventus player.

According to JuventusNews24, Spurs could make a move for Weston McKennie as early as January.

The American is an old favorite of Paratici who personally scouted him during his time at Schalke before signing him in the summer of 2020.

This season, the 24-year-old has contributed with a single goal and an assist in his 10 Serie A appearances. He also scored in the Champions League during the 1-2 defeat against PSG.

Juve FC say

Since arriving to Turin, the USMNT star has been blowing hot and cold. For instance, he contributed to Juve’s win over Empoli on Friday by heading home the second goal, but some of his previous performances have been anything but inspiring.

Therefore, one would hardly consider McKennie as an indispensable player at Juventus. And once Paul Pogba returns to action, the American’s playing time will surely reduce.